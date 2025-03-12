March 12, 2025

Washington agrees with Kiev on a 30-day ceasefire proposal, saying now it's up to Moscow, but Russia has been consistently clear just giving Ukraine a chance to rearm won't be considered. RT speaks exclusively with Ukraine’s former Prime minister, who breaks down what needs to happen to settle the conflict, saying the current leadership in Kiev needs to go. A Romanian court rejects the appeal of presidential election front-runner, Calin Georgescu to run for office. Citizens take aim at the decision, saying freedom is buried 6 feet under.









