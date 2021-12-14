New York's Mask Mandate Takes Effect

Judge Napolitano





Judge Napolitano details how New York's mask mandate has taken effect, and how it's not a lawful order.

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More from CBS:

New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.



The requirement will apply to both staff and patrons.



"We shouldn't have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers' frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet," she said. "I want to thank the more than 80 percent of New Yorkers who have done the right thing to get fully vaccinated. If others will follow suit, these measures will no longer be necessary."