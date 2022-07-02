Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Hidden Hazards of Social Media

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VA #85 Creator Reveals the Hidden Hazards of Social Media
Description:
Are social media platforms just a social “echo chamber” supporting tribalism or is it manipulated to segregate people? Are social media memes helpful or harmful? Will using a “like button” harm others and yourself? What are the hidden dangers of the “cancel culture”? Are social media “trolls” and bullies harming their own soul? Is social media more harmful to young people? Creator explains why the great promise of social media as a public square has fallen short and how both prayer and divine healing requests can protect people from the negative impact of social media. Join us!
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