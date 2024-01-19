Gespräch mit Mildred Gillars (Axis Sally) (1983)

Die Zeitzeugen (1933-1945) Interview-Serie "Verborgene Helden - ein Soldat auf der Suche nach der Wahrheit"
Dies ist ein Interview aus dem Jahr 1983 mit Mildred Gillars, besser bekannt als "Axis Sally", in ihrem Haus in Columbus, Ohio.
Deutsche Übersetzung + Aufbereitung der Beiträge = Wolf
Videozusammenstellung = Wahrheitssucher
Dieser Beitrag wurde auf Substack veröffentlicht:
https://deutschegeschichte.substack.com/
