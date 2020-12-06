Direct energy weapons blast perp at 8m alt as I left home

⁣G-BOFZ OVERHEAD 8M ALT WHEN I LEFT HOME VIDEO.

THUMBNAIL G-POLA BUZZES OVERHEAD WHEN I LEAVE HOME, CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 10M AND 15M LENGTH ABOVE.

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. 1984

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court (the Crown offered no evidence against myself) and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

5/12/24 G-POLA OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL NORTHUMBERLAND STREET I FELT ROTOR WASH, HEARD TREMENDOUS ROTOR SLAPPING ONLY WHEN DIRECTLY OVERHEAD, UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA: 36865, G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO THE CAA: 36866, GROSS MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 6182187



14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim



12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.



0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 23,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000's IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.

THE DEFINITION OF POLICE IS TO USE VIOLENCE AND INTIMIDATION TO COERCE PEOPLE TO COMPLY WITH LAWS WITH A POLITICAL AIM

⁣⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks.

Project soul catcher.

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another



Twelve Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-CPAS, G-EMID, G-POLF, AND G-POLS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.



⁣Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.