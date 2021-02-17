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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - What If Adam And Eve Never Sinned? - What's Up Prof? 36
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12 views • February 17, 2021
In Episode 36 we discuss a variety of subjects from questions received such as why does the 1611 King James Bible contain the apocryphal books?, Is the name of the Messiah Jesus or Yeshua?, are we "once saved, always saved?, what would have happened if Adam and Eve never sinned? And more.
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#AdamAndEve,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
The article by Sonica Veith is only available by mail request, please send your request to [email protected]
The Distraction Dilemma (Music Series) – Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHY9y2BrWKbjp5hJ3FzXIBTAgO4I1tP5S
Table Talk - Martin Luther
http://www.ntslibrary.com/PDF%20Books/Luther%20Table%20Talk.pdf
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz
#AdamAndEve,#WalterVeith,#WhatsUpProf
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
The article by Sonica Veith is only available by mail request, please send your request to [email protected]
The Distraction Dilemma (Music Series) – Christian Berdahl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHY9y2BrWKbjp5hJ3FzXIBTAgO4I1tP5S
Table Talk - Martin Luther
http://www.ntslibrary.com/PDF%20Books/Luther%20Table%20Talk.pdf
Romanism And The Reformation – Henry Grattan Guinness
https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/docs/romanism_and_the_reformation.pdf
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