The Taiwan Fever Drug Shortages Due to COVID Cases Surge in Mainland China

https://gnews.org/articles/629972
Summary：12/27/2022 After China eased its long standing zero COVID policy, cases surging in Mainland China. It led to shortages of paracetamol and drugs related to COVID in Taiwan.Taiwan government plans to implement a real name rationing scheme for purchasing fever drugs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.