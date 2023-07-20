[Jul 6, 2016] TFR - 75 - Revolutionary Radio with Dave Murphy: Living Off The Grid On A Flat Earth

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My guest for this broadcast was Dave Murphy (aka “Allegedly Dave”). We discussed a bit about “living off the grid” and the journey that led someone from great wealth, to happily “living with nothing,” helping others… while believing in the Flat Earth.
website: www.allegedlydave.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy