Mental Health and Psychology of Fear. With Dr Nicola Ridgeway

We’ve already embarked on our second year of lockdowns in one form or another — with fresh restrictions on our freedom becoming increasingly likely — so we today turn our attention to the psychological damage that’s already been, and is still being, inflicted on us as a society.



I’m joined by Dr Nicola Ridgeway, Consultant Clinical Psychologist and author of numerous award-winning books on depression, panic, and social anxiety.



Dr Ridgeway has many years experience in the field of cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and is currently the Clinical Director of West Suffolk CBT Service, seeing patients on a daily basis with a wide range of emotional and behavioural problems, as well as supervising other psychologists and cognitive behavioural therapists.



With mental health under a strain not experienced for generations, I will explore with Dr Ridgeway how fear has become such an underlying theme in daily life, and touch on the small, positive steps we can take to overcome it.