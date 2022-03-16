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Push to Decertify the Wisconsin 2020 Election intensifies
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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50 views • March 16, 2022
Push to Decertify the Wisconsin 2020 Election intensifies - Representative Timothy Ramthun kicked out of meeting, RINO Republican Robin Vos says that he believes the fraud in Wisconsin was widespread but says the Legislature can not decertify. Also, On March 24th, there are claims that groundbreaking evidence will be revealed of the ballot stuffers in Wisconsin.

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