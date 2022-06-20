We're At The Precipice! We, The People, Are The Plan! The Military & Civilian Alliance: It's Never Been Done Before! Take The Oath to Protect & Defend America! WWG1WGA!

Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html













JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:





https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews













Do you have enough food to get you through a crisis?

PREPARE TODAY! Click Here --> http://www.preparewithcpn.com <-- to SAVE $150 from Christian Patriot News!

Prepare With Christian News is part of the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!

















JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:





https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews













Sponsor A Show: [email protected]













We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!









Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!









Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.













GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*









https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews













Donor Box (accepts eChecks)









https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news

















Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot

















Previous Updates:









The Timing of The Q Plan is Up to Trump! The Monstrous Midterm Red Wave! 2000 Mules' Phillips & Engelbrecht's Sheriffs Will Ensure Election Integrity Nationwide! Plus, Bill Barr: American Patriot or Deep State Puppet?









https://rumble.com/v18n3lj-the-timing-of-the-plan-is-trumps-monstrous-red-wave-phillips-sheriffs-ensur.html













Q: BIG Things Coming! Kash Patel Revealed Pelosi Wanted Tanks & Humvees With Machine Guns For a January 6th Massacre! PLUS, Agenda 2030 & Weather Modification!









https://rumble.com/v18agr0-big-things-coming-kash-patel-pelosi-wanted-a-j6-massacre-plus-agenda-2030-a.html













Trump's Trap! [They] Took The Bait! Pelosi, Schumer & The FBI Staged Jan. 6 & Trump Caught Them All! Plus Q's Perfect Prediction of January 6th to the Day!









https://rumble.com/v180yjx-trumps-trap-they-took-the-bait-pelosi-schumer-and-the-fbi-staged-jan.-6-and.html













Kash Patel: Two More John Durham Indictments! BOMBSHELL New Clinton Investigation! Will Bill & Hillary Face Murder Charges? PLUS, Q's Epic Prediction of Twitter's Collapse!









https://rumble.com/v17lv55-two-more-durham-indictments-bombshell-new-clinton-investigation-will-hillar.html













Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news



