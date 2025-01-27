BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 27, 2025 – On what day will Trump sign an UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER of the USA to China?
3 months ago

- DeepSea AI and Its Implications (0:10)

- China's AI Advancements and US AI Failures (4:52)

- China's Technological Leadership and US Education Failures (26:21)

- The Potential Surrender of the US to China (34:01)

- The Role of Enoch AI in Decentralizing Knowledge (50:32)

- Trump's Actions Against Colombia and Weaponized Tariffs (1:04:40)

- The Importance of Legal Immigration and Securing the Border (1:09:13)

- The Health Ranger Store and Its Products (1:17:14)

- The Future of AI and Super Intelligence (1:20:32)

- The Role of Decentralized Knowledge in Empowering People (1:20:52)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


