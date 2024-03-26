Create New Account
Moon Video. 🌕 Handheld Panasonic FZ300. 4k.
channel image
SNIPERCAT
14 Subscribers
96 views
Published 19 hours ago

Made by Ron using Videoshop 

This vid is 4k resolution…30fps. No tripod used. Handheld so a few shakes. Brighteon needs to upgrade from only 720p.

#crazyfunnycats66

#SNIPERCAT

#CFC66



Keywords
videosciencecosmoscosmologymoonphotography4kcratersclose upcfc66crazyfunnycats66moon video4k moon200x zoomhandheldpanasonic camerafz300themooncloseup

