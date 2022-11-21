New Parenting Guide by Leah Langston Teaches Kids the Character, Attributes, and Promises of God



“You are the biggest influence in your child’s life,” says Leah Langston. After transitioning from her full-time worship leader position, Leah authored Make Your House His Home: A Guide for Parents and Children to Experience Scripture Together. This new mom shares the ins and outs of daily discipleship and the importance of sharing Biblical wisdom with your children starting at an early age. “Take the truth and allow your kids to run with it,” she encourages. Leah points to the importance of creating Biblical foundations for kids, because when they walk out of our homes, their faith is what they’re always going to come back to. Her book is aimed to combine scripture and activities that families can do together to learn more about the Lord.







TAKEAWAYS





Leah’s book is an at-home guide for parents who want to focus on teaching their children the character, attributes, and promises of God





Parents are also on their own faith journey as they lead their kids in their walk with Christ





Leah’s book breaks down big scriptural topics in a way little kids can understand





Knowing the Lord starts with discipling your children in your home







