Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Parenting Guide by Leah Langston Teaches Kids the Character, Attributes, and Promises of God
20 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 8 days ago |


“You are the biggest influence in your child’s life,” says Leah Langston. After transitioning from her full-time worship leader position, Leah authored Make Your House His Home: A Guide for Parents and Children to Experience Scripture Together. This new mom shares the ins and outs of daily discipleship and the importance of sharing Biblical wisdom with your children starting at an early age. “Take the truth and allow your kids to run with it,” she encourages. Leah points to the importance of creating Biblical foundations for kids, because when they walk out of our homes, their faith is what they’re always going to come back to. Her book is aimed to combine scripture and activities that families can do together to learn more about the Lord.



TAKEAWAYS


Leah’s book is an at-home guide for parents who want to focus on teaching their children the character, attributes, and promises of God 


Parents are also on their own faith journey as they lead their kids in their walk with Christ


Leah’s book breaks down big scriptural topics in a way little kids can understand


Knowing the Lord starts with discipling your children in your home



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

VTech Camera for Kids: https://amzn.to/3USHZEd

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Make Your House His Home Book: https://amzn.to/3VgblMz


🔗 CONNECT WITH LEAH LANGSTON

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leah.livingston.1 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leah_langston/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
kidsscriptureparentsdiscipleshipcharacterbiblical wisdomtina griffincounter culture mom showworship leaderleah langtonmake your house his homeattributes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket