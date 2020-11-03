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Franklin Graham warns Joe Biden will bring anti-Christian persecution to DC
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31 views • November 03, 2020
Protestant evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham comments on the faith outlook on the United States in his eyes under a possible Biden presidency, and what he thinks Democrats feel about freedom of religion. - via America Right Now with Tom Basile, Saturdays at 11AM ET on Newsmax TV
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