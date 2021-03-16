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My interview with "Tom The Researcher" part 1
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64 views • March 16, 2021
Some homogay supercuck trying to "research emotions associated with nationalism/patriotism" I'll upload the second half tomorrow. Despite me explaining to him my life history, both hereditary and environmental factors, he ignored my decades of experiences prior to the internet and chose to try to establish gab was "radicalizing" me towards "extremism." Apparently things like heterosexuality and monogamy are "extremist" to cucks like this.
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