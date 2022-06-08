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Leftist Domestic Terrorism Threat Level High…Assassination of Justice Kavanaugh Averted
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184 views • June 08, 2022
The US Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday issued its National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. The bulletin warns that the chances of increased violence or domestic terrorist attacks are likely to increase over the next six months. Homeland Security attributed the increased threat to disinformation, conspiracy theories, the US Supreme Court’s upcoming abortion ruling, and the November elections.
The ink was barely dry on the document when Maryland police were called to the private residence of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in today’s early morning hours.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/8/22
The ink was barely dry on the document when Maryland police were called to the private residence of US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in today’s early morning hours.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/8/22
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