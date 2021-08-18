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CC-15, BLACK GOO and the Alien Assimilation Agenda, f/ Steven Ben-Nun & Professor Truth
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1740 views • August 18, 2021
This is a very powerful exposure of the REAL AGENDA to Assimilate mankind into the Hive Mind AI "Black Goo". The "Black Goo" is ALIVE! - Professor Truth provides commentary and additional info to Israeli News Live host Steven Ben-Nun. SHARE - GO VIRAL!!!
Original Source: https://iconnectfx.com/view/ae3fe52c-d2ff-eb11-9969-0050568299de
Original Source: https://iconnectfx.com/view/ae3fe52c-d2ff-eb11-9969-0050568299de
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