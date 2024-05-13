Finding Light in Dark Times: The Power of Emotional Healing

This devotion addresses the theme of joy in relationships, contrasting it with the serious issues of emotional and psychological abuse. The preacher underscores the difference between happiness that comes from receiving and joy derived from giving, especially to God. The speech then delves into various forms of emotional abuse, including name-calling, public embarrassment, belittlement, financial control, and controlling behavior, emphasizing that such behavior is unacceptable, particularly in Christian relationships. Furthermore, the preacher touches on psychological abuse, mentioning intimidation, and threats of harm to self, others, and property. The devotion calls for self-reflection and a commitment to treat others with the love and respect with which one would want to be treated, concluding with a prayer for forgiveness, guidance, and the strength to maintain healthy relationships.





00:00 Opening Reflections and the Joy of Giving

01:01 Exploring the Power of Song and Love

01:56 Understanding Emotional Abuse

02:58 The Many Faces of Emotional Abuse

04:38 Financial Control as a Form of Abuse

06:26 The Impact of Psychological Abuse

07:42 Closing Prayer and Gratitude

