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Alex Jones' Warnings from 'Endgame' are Coming to Pass
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363 views • September 24, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on September 23 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how his warnings from his film 'Endgame' are coming to pass.
InfowarsFan's added note: ... PUT ON THOSE FUCKING GLASSES OR START CHEWING COVID19 !!! (Ok that's not quite what Rowdy Piper said in the movie "They Live" but it's still fun to butcher it !)
Uploaded on September 23 2020
Alex Jones breaks down how his warnings from his film 'Endgame' are coming to pass.
InfowarsFan's added note: ... PUT ON THOSE FUCKING GLASSES OR START CHEWING COVID19 !!! (Ok that's not quite what Rowdy Piper said in the movie "They Live" but it's still fun to butcher it !)
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