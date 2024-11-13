© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arrival of a Geran in Kiev. Target was reportedly a warehouse of some sort.
Adding:
The Kiev metro is full of people, taking cover.
Ukrainian sources report a new wave of "Shaheds" is flying towards Kiev, explosions are heard in the city.
Adding:
Power outage schedules are being reintroduced in Ukraine again, for now - for businesses
According to Ukrenergo's instructions, restrictions will be applied for industry and business in Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Enterprises must reduce their consumption from 7am to 8 pm because of "a deficit in the energy system due to shelling by the Russian Federation and a drop in temperature."