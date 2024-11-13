Arrival of a Geran in Kiev. Target was reportedly a warehouse of some sort.

The Kiev metro is full of people, taking cover.

Ukrainian sources report a new wave of "Shaheds" is flying towards Kiev, explosions are heard in the city.

Power outage schedules are being reintroduced in Ukraine again, for now - for businesses

According to Ukrenergo's instructions, restrictions will be applied for industry and business in Kiev, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions. Enterprises must reduce their consumption from 7am to 8 pm because of "a deficit in the energy system due to shelling by the Russian Federation and a drop in temperature."