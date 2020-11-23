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Legacy Media Lies About Trump Firing Sidney Powell From His Legal Team
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352 views • November 23, 2020
Legacy Media Lies About Trump Firing Sidney Powell From His Legal Team
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--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
Website: https://saltycrackermerch.com/
PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/ycmmuc9z
Merchandise: https://saltycrackermerch.com/salty-m...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/TheSaltyCracker
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SaltyCracker:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thes...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaltyCracker9
Back-Up Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChnZ...
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/salty-c...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TheSaltyCr...
Music by:
https://incompetech.com/
Crinoline Dreams
In Your Arms
--Disclaimer--
These are the opinions and ramblings of a lunatic. They are for entertainment purposes only and are probably wrong. You listen at your own risk.
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