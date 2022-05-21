Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, May 21, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles near the Malin railway station in Zhytomir Region have destroyed a large batch of weapons and military equipment delivered from the USA and European countries for a grouping of Ukrainian troops in Donbass.



💥Russian air-based missiles near Odessa, at the Odessa Port Plant, have destroyed fuel storages intended for Ukrainian nationalists' armoured vehicles.



▫️In addition, high-precision airborne missiles have hit 3 command posts, including the command post of the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Bakhmut, 36 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 8 ammunition depots in Galitsinovo, Nikolaev Region, Nyrkovo in Lugansk People's Republic, Krasnyi Liman and Ocheretino in Donetsk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 4 command posts, 47 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Drobyshevo.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 270 nationalists and up to 52 armoured and motor vehicles.



▫️Also, 1 Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft have been shot down by fighter aircraft during an aerial battle near Belitskoe, Donetsk Region.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down another Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Novoaleksandrovka, Kherson Region.



▫️Also, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the air near Slavnoe, Krutaya Balka, Aleksandrovka, Krasnogorovka, Petropavlovka, Pervomaisk in Donetsk People's Republic, Popasnaya in Lugansk People's Republic, Novaya Kakhovka, Aleksandrovka in Kherson Region, Chervonyi Yar, Malye Prokhody, Kun'e and Brazhkovka in Kharkov Region.



▫️In addition, 8 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been shot down near Malaya Kamyshevakha, Kamenka, Brazhkovka in Kharkov Region and Chernobaevka in Kherson Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 77 command posts, 602 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, including 1 training camp for AFU special operations forces with personnel near Lake Sasik in Odessa Region, 43 artillery and mortar units at firing positions, 2 MLRS Grad batteries, 10 ammunition depots and 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft system launcher near Mayaki in Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 174 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 966 unmanned aerial vehicles, 315 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,182 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 402 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,614 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,054 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.