🆘ELDON🆘Gorgeous 11 month old PUPPY kill list @harris county HOUSTON TX 4/26
Published Yesterday

If you can please share and  network . These hellholes are AMPLY funded with zero accountability for the ongoing murders. 
Today @ BARC Houston there are 21 dogs being killed right including several mom and 5 lactating puppies . Here is the info on BARC If you have a moment 

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/405/960/208/


