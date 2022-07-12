Oath to Constitution and Nullification Are Key Issues: Longtime FL Lawmaker Mike Hill

Elected officials must take their oath to the U.S. and state constitutions--oaths taken before God--much more seriously to help save America and do what is right, said longtime State Representative Mike Hill in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Hill, who has served multiple terms in the Florida House and is now running again, emphasized that individual rights come from God and must be treated as sacred--especially the right to life, which must be upheld by state governments. He also warned that election integrity was a key issue, calling for an end to early voting and other measures. Finally, Hill said states such as Florida must protect their sovereignty by resisting unconstitutional measures and nullifying abuses of power by the federal government. Gov. Ron DeSantis has worked on this but much more is needed, Hill said, adding that the Florida chief executive was incredibly popular due to his resisting unconstitutional federal policies and keeping his state free.