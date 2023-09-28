1000'S ILLEGALS SLEEPING A AIRPORTS NOW!

THESE FREE LODING (FIGHTING MEN) ILLEGALS WILL BE COMING FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WHEN THEY GET FEDUP SLIPPING AT HOTELS AND AIRPORTS. THEY WILL TAKE ALL YOUR THINGS AND MURDER YOU NOT LONG FROM NOW. THE TRAITOR POLITICIANS WILL RUN TO THE UNDERGROUND DEATH CHAMBER MILITARY BASES WHEN THIS HAPPENS. WE'RE ENTERING A RED ALERT TIME PERIOD. YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION IF YOU WANT TO LIVE IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...