RINO [DS] actor Rep Mike Rogers leading charge to stop Jim Jordan for speakership.

Forbes | Rep. Mike Rogers, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, told reporters Thursday after a closed-door House GOP meeting that he wants Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to tell Republicans what concessions they’ll have to make for Democrats to help them elect a speaker.
Mike Lee says:
It’s outrageous that Jim Jordan has been nominated by the party, has the support of McCarthy and McHenry, and yet Mike Rogers and a few House Republicans would rather work with Democrats. If you’re a House Republican, please vote for Jim Jordan—not Hakeem Jeffries.
