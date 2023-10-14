Create New Account
RINO [DS] actor Rep Mike Rogers leading charge to stop Jim Jordan for speakership.
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
55 views
Published a day ago

Forbes | Rep. Mike Rogers, who chairs the Armed Services Committee, told reporters Thursday after a closed-door House GOP meeting that he wants Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to tell Republicans what concessions they’ll have to make for Democrats to help them elect a speaker.


Mike Lee says:


It’s outrageous that Jim Jordan has been nominated by the party, has the support of McCarthy and McHenry, and yet Mike Rogers and a few House Republicans would rather work with Democrats. If you’re a House Republican, please vote for Jim Jordan—not Hakeem Jeffries.


@BasedMikeLee

https://x.com/BasedMikeLee/status/1713211478940213518?s=20

Keywords
congressrinoshouse speaker votejim jordan biddeep state actors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket