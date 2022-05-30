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DAÑOS CONGÉNITOS PFIZER. Naomi Wolf
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71 views • May 30, 2022
La periodista Naomi Wolf: Para que pfizer dijese que su "vacuna" era segura y eficaz para embarazadas, se basó en un "estudio" sobre 44 ratas, hecho por personas con conflicto de interés. En los marinos y soldados que estaban embarazadas, y que obligaron a inyectarse, hubo un incremento de 80% de malformaciones congénitas respecto del año anterior!!
Vea más información relevante en este mismo canal: brighteon.com/channels/feriljor
Vea más información relevante en este mismo canal: brighteon.com/channels/feriljor
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