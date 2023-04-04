America’s Culture WAR Turns BLOODY: LGBT Anti-Christian HATE Fuels TRANS TERRORISM & MURDER

Stew Peters Show





Apr 3, 2023





Christianity in America is under attack as LGBT turn violent.

Dr. Tau Braun joins Stew how we are plagued with anti-Christian propaganda.

Extreme violent killers often need a way to justify their murders.

The corporate media and leftist institutions are justifying and encouraging the murder of Christians.

None of these agendas grow organically.

They are always funded and in this case one of the chief financiers is Dr. Martine Rothblatt.

There can be grooming that leads to sexual violence on children and there can also be grooming that leads to extremists going out and committing terroristic acts.

When Islamic terrorists attacked America the fake news claimed “Islamophobia” if you used the word “muslim”.

Now, they call you a “transphobe” if you mention the trans terrorist.

We must not become desensitized from culture war violence.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g2pek-americas-culture-war-turns-bloody-lgbt-anti-christian-hate-fuels-trans-terr.html