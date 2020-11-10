Second wave of deep state COVID propaganda & lies

The New American Video, November 2, 2020In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman exposes the "second wave" propaganda being peddled to terrorize humanity with COVID19 lies and disinformation. Much of it is based on the results of the PCR tests, which Newman shows are misleading at best. Even the inventor of the PCR test, Kary Mullis, explained that they are not intended to be used as they are being used now. Meanwhile, the data shows that flu cases have declined by 98% worldwide. The real agenda is to keep stealing liberty and shredding the economy as a pretext for the Great Reset and other global transformations toward tyranny. We are being deceived on a massive scale, Newman says.🇺🇸 The New American