Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | June 6, 2026

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Watch full game NHL playoff highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights on June 6, 2026, where Mitch Marner set a record, Andrei Svechnikov helped completed a 4-0 comeback and Shea Theodore delivered in an instant classic! 0:00 1st Period 0:55 2nd Period 6:39 3rd Period 10:53 Overtime 12:15 2nd Overtime