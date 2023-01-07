WHO: Anti-Vaxxers Are TERRORISTS! - Governments Want You To REPORT "Conspiracy Theorists" To Police!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent report by the World Health Organization where Dr. Peter Hotez claims anti-vaccine activists are more deadly than terrorism, nuclear proliferation or gun violence.

Of course Dr. Hotez is mind numbingly stupid, but this is an incredibly interesting statement considering the fact that conspiracy theorists have been so vindicated in every regard when it comes to the vaccines. The vast majority of people dying today are the vaccinated and the media has even begged for forgiveness to some degree for promoting mandates against the unvaccinated.

On top of that, Dr. Hotez has recently been sick with so-called "covid" after getting his death shot.

It is an incredible representation of a cult that this rhetoric continues.

Meanwhile, police in Queensland, Australia have called on people to report their neighbors or family members to police if they show signs of being anti-government, anti-vaccine or a conspiracy theorist.

This is only just beginning...





World Alternative Media

