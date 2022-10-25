Create New Account
Wait, so they're telling us Terrorists are Planning THIS Now? | Redacted with Clayton Morris
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
The Biden administration is about to issue a warning, telling us it's going to be dangerous on election day. Now that early voting is in for most blue states this seems like a great way to dissuade your political opponents from heading out to the polls.

