Wait, so they're telling us Terrorists are Planning THIS Now? | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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The Biden administration is about to issue a warning, telling us it's going to be dangerous on election day. Now that early voting is in for most blue states this seems like a great way to dissuade your political opponents from heading out to the polls.
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