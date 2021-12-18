© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Perfect Triangle #75 - 17 December 21- Yearend Roundtable--2021 in Review: World War Elf!
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • December 18, 2021
The final new show of 2021 features a roundtable discussion of the year that was and the year coming in with Giuseppe Vafanculo, David Scorpio, Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird 9, Basil Valentine, Michael Ivey, Brizer, and Mallificus Scott.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.