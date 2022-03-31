BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kerry Miller & Craig Hardman Fire Fighting together!
CraigDebbie Hardman
CraigDebbie Hardman
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • March 31, 2022
Both Volunteer Veteran Fire Fighters getting a call saying the town we are currently in has a fire so they both jump in the Ruby (the Jeep) and head out. Well since taking that fire out decide to check on the one that is growing. So, 5 hours later come back to say it hasn’t been contained but not able to do anything at this time. Next morning, they head out about 9 am CST and work with all the other volunteers and any one that will show up to help. When they stop by the command center Craig asked about an old fire truck… Kerry goes to ask the guy and he tells them they don’t have a crew. Kerry says yes you do Craig and I. So this is where the real adventures takes off for these two. Two men and an old fire truck… so they loaded it up and took off. So, this video may be long but it’s worth the watch. Enjoy!
Keywords
firefightingvolunteer veteran brush serving community
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

Belle Carter
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy