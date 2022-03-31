Kerry Miller & Craig Hardman Fire Fighting together!

Both Volunteer Veteran Fire Fighters getting a call saying the town we are currently in has a fire so they both jump in the Ruby (the Jeep) and head out. Well since taking that fire out decide to check on the one that is growing. So, 5 hours later come back to say it hasn’t been contained but not able to do anything at this time. Next morning, they head out about 9 am CST and work with all the other volunteers and any one that will show up to help. When they stop by the command center Craig asked about an old fire truck… Kerry goes to ask the guy and he tells them they don’t have a crew. Kerry says yes you do Craig and I. So this is where the real adventures takes off for these two. Two men and an old fire truck… so they loaded it up and took off. So, this video may be long but it’s worth the watch. Enjoy!