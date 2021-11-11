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US COURTS: HIPPOS ARE PERSONS, HUMAN BABIES ARE NOT
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31 views • November 11, 2021
Illinois repeals a law protecting religious conscience, Congressman Mike Johnson questions abortionists about when they believe babies are persons and they make it clear that they don’t have any limits, yet a court gives personhood protection to Pablo Escobar’s hippos in Columbia to protect their lives
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at TheDavidKnightShow.com
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