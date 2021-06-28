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Over The Target Podcast Episode "We Are Winning!"
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130 views • June 28, 2021
In this episode I try to cover all the current events that are coming at us fast and furious now, from John Mcafee to the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. We are winning! WWG1WGA!
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You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
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