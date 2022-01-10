Covid Pass Protesters Attack French MP Stéphane Claireaux with Seaweed

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Video showed Stéphane Claireaux being pelted with seaweed, mud and other missiles in the North American territory.
He likened the attack to a "stoning" and said he would file criminal charges against those responsible.
The MP is from the ruling party of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said the incident was "intolerable".
The attack came a few days before the introduction of France's health pass in St Pierre and Miquelon, two islands near Canada's Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.