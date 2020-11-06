Watermarked Ballots Using Blockchain Technology - Steve Pieczenik

Intelligence expert Steve Pieczenik claims 2020 election was a "sophisticated sting operation" that has trapped the Democrats in the most massive criminal election fraud in history.



Rumor has it that there are multiple ballot watermarks. One that everyone expects.



And then a much more undetectable embedded stenography blockchain that somehow is geo traceable & we know where it went, when it was there, which phones were near it & where it currently is now.



1. Voter ID politically tough.

2. Mail In only easily cheated.

3. USPS patents Blockchain ID.

4. Mail In + Blockchain ID = Safe.

5. Blockchain ID = Voter ID.

6.. Home Address = Voter ID.

7. Two factor authentication.

8. Mail In ushers in Voter ID.



Pieczenik is not working for the federal government, he explains, and what he describes leaves many questions and raises some doubts, such as the question of how such a large operation could have been kept secret from the Democrats all this time. Nevertheless, if this is true, it means that Owen Shroyer, InfoWars and Steve Pieczenik just broke what is arguably the biggest news story in at least a century, dwarfing the significance of anything from the Washington Post and the Nixon administration. Disclaimer: We have not yet been able to independent verify the claims you see below. We are merely reporting on what Dr. Pieczenik is saying, as these claims are newsworthy and incredibly important. We are in the process of investigating further. Among the seemingly incredible claims made by Pieczenik include the following:



The ballots used in the election were printed by the Department of Homeland Security.

Every legitimate ballot across America was watermarked with QFS blockchain encryption codes.

Trump was fully aware of the sting operation and is still allowing the Dems to dig themselves deeper into their election fraud.

The sophisticated sting operation was intended to catch and expose the massive vote fraud of the Democrats.

Everything you're seeing right now with the ballot fraud was completely expected by Trump's people.

"Thousands and thousands of National Guard [troops]" have been sent to 12 states right now, to assist in securing the legitimate ballots and throwing out the fake ballots printed up by Democrats as part of their fraud operation.

This sting will expose the entire Biden family and get them all convicted and sent to prison.

"We watermarked all the ballots with QFS blockchain," and sent 20,000 or Core National Guard troops to the ballot centers.

The few members of the media who were allowed to be read in on this operation were able to keep it secret all this time, and Pieczenik thanks them for doing so.

"This has been a set up by Trump for a long, long time," he says. "This is our counter-coup against the Bidens."

Arrests are coming right away. "As of tomorrow," he says, and it will continue for a long time to come.

"This is the biggest sting operation" in the history of America