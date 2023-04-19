https://gettr.com/post/p2ere9ife0d

4/17/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: The New Federal State of China welcomes all the people who are willing to take down the CCP, and it doesn’t matter whether they are Democrats or Republicans. Never will we get involved in bipartisan politics!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #NFSC





4/17/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：新中国联邦团结所有愿意灭共的人，无论他们是民主党还是共和党，我们绝不参与美国政治！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共