Barbara O’Neill Joins Celeste From The RainForest Along With Very Loud Cicadas!

Celeste interviews Barbara O'Neill who is a master herbologist and is
skilled in alternative modalities. At times you will also hear the music of
Cicadas serenading in the background. We did our best to soften it but
what do you expect when you interview someone who is in the middle of
The Rain Forest? Barbara and Celeste talked about many herbs and
treatments ranging from cancer to infections and how to treat them
naturally. You will find this interview quite enjoyable and very interesting.
Barbara has many tips, so have a pen and paper ready to jot down this
valuable information.
Follow Celeste: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Website: https://celestialreport.com/
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Barbara O’Neil’s Website: https://mistymountainusa.com/
