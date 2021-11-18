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A Ton Of Clips Of Biden, Gates, Fauci, And Walensky Moving The Goal Post And Lying About The Vaccines Over The Last Year
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2538 views • November 18, 2021
A Ton Of Clips Of Biden, Gates, Fauci, And Walensky Moving The Goal Post And Lying About The Vaccines Over The Last Year
#MedicalTyranny #BillGates #Fauci #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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#MedicalTyranny #BillGates #Fauci #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #InformedConsent
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmavaccine injuriesjoe bidencrimes against humanityinformed consentbill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendavaccine mandatesvaersvaccine deathsnano techcovidplandemicdr fauciscamdemicnuremberg codeluciferasedo not complyvaccine passportwalenskygraphene oxiderockefeller lockstep 2010covid id
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