How to Find the Meaning of Life?

What is a single egregore? How is an egregore formed? What unites people? Is there an egregore among animals, insects, and protozoa? Who controls a pack of animals? What is the difference between an egregore of animals and an egregore of people? Why do people have two forms of an egregore? What is the danger of dividing a single egregore? What do people create when elections take place? The Pyramid experiment. Collective brainstorming. Creating a single egregore. One united egregore of the Creative Society. Are people capable of becoming one united humanity and gaining Life? These and many other questions are discussed in the video "Egregore" with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.

