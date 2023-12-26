Are we in the Tribulation & Unwalled Villages?

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Dec 26, 2023
Today Pastor Stan answers some questions about the Tribulation. Has it started? How do we know it will last seven years? What happens during the middle of the Tribulation, and much more!
00:00 - New Ten Commandments
01:50 - The 7 Seals
06:14 - Will the Tribulation last 7 Years?
11:12 - Middle of the Tribulation
16:16 - The War in Heaven
21:26 - Prophecy to Stan and Leslie
24:26 - Unwalled Villages
27:00 - ProphecyClubGold.com
27:38 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42pj1q-are-we-in-the-tribulation-and-unwalled-villages-12252023.html
