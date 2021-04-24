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Iron in Enriched Foods
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104 views • April 24, 2021
Iron in Enriched Foods
Here's a couple videos about iron shavings being found in Gerber's oatmeal cereal:
https://www.brighteon.com/a747120c-c067-4232-90ed-f8686896d232
https://www.brighteon.com/62851fcd-8562-44e1-aec7-85a59c118df1
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzISCR0pGfxy/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
Here's a couple videos about iron shavings being found in Gerber's oatmeal cereal:
https://www.brighteon.com/a747120c-c067-4232-90ed-f8686896d232
https://www.brighteon.com/62851fcd-8562-44e1-aec7-85a59c118df1
Original video source here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzISCR0pGfxy/
Please visit my other channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P2BZo83dsHwd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSOBDo6BvbrAKEQDizHOjjA
https://brandnewtube.com/@MelissaLev
https://ugetube.com/@Melissa%20Lev
https://bittube.tv/profile/MelissaLev
https://worldtruthvideos.org/@MelissaLev
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