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BlackRock and Vanguard: The Same Shady People Own Big Pharma and the Media
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5185 views • June 15, 2021
What does The New York Times and a majority of other legacy media have in common with Big Pharma? Answer: They’re largely owned by BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, the two largest asset management firms in the world. Moreover, it turns out these two companies form a secret monopoly that own just about everything else you can think of too.
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