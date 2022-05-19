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ONE WHOLE
shipshard
shipshard
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54 views • May 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ami_EcUvwV0
Video for the author's story "One Whole"(© Ship Shard)
This story is laid out in the full version with the author's poems as an integral part of it in a single atmosphere (previously, both poems and the story were laid out fragmentarily from each other or in fragments under different nicknames). Author Ship Shard, on Youtube poems and story in the comments. Videos, photos and drawings Fenix LI

One Whole:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/edinoe-celoe-6035e6cc756eeb31f0f03635
Melodies of despair and hopelessness:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/melodii-otchaianiia-i-bezyshodnosti-60382417fe5aef7eb17ed8fe

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https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
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Keywords
psychiatrymaskpersonalityphilosophyfreudaristotleawarenessmysticismegounitymanpsychologypoetryliteraturegothicitidnietzschepsycheesotericismproseship shardpsychoanalysissuper egopsychology of the masses
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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