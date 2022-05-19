© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ONE WHOLE
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • May 19, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ami_EcUvwV0
Video for the author's story "One Whole"(© Ship Shard)
This story is laid out in the full version with the author's poems as an integral part of it in a single atmosphere (previously, both poems and the story were laid out fragmentarily from each other or in fragments under different nicknames). Author Ship Shard, on Youtube poems and story in the comments. Videos, photos and drawings Fenix LI
One Whole:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/edinoe-celoe-6035e6cc756eeb31f0f03635
Melodies of despair and hopelessness:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/melodii-otchaianiia-i-bezyshodnosti-60382417fe5aef7eb17ed8fe
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/
https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
Video for the author's story "One Whole"(© Ship Shard)
This story is laid out in the full version with the author's poems as an integral part of it in a single atmosphere (previously, both poems and the story were laid out fragmentarily from each other or in fragments under different nicknames). Author Ship Shard, on Youtube poems and story in the comments. Videos, photos and drawings Fenix LI
One Whole:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/edinoe-celoe-6035e6cc756eeb31f0f03635
Melodies of despair and hopelessness:
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/melodii-otchaianiia-i-bezyshodnosti-60382417fe5aef7eb17ed8fe
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.instagram.com/vilaa.lu/
https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.