BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Claudio Grass: They’re All Muppets, Nobody’s Coming To Save You, Survive!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10225 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
199 views • Today

Claudio Grass: "Everyone is implementing digital ID... All governments are coming with central banking digital coin, which is nothing else than controllable money, so they are really working hard to take away our liberty."

"We have this huge boom in the defense industry and I always say most likely these weapons are not going to be used against the enemy, they are going to be used against us, with Palantir implemented in different European nations."

They’re All Muppets, Nobody’s Coming To Save You, Survive!

➡️ Watch Full Interview

https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2026/06/03/grass-muppets-survive/

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
nwobeast systemclaudio grass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW

The Eastern Power Grid Will Run Out of Emergency Peak Power in June, 2027 – Here’s Why You Must Prepare for Blackouts NOW

Mike Adams
IPOs Are a Bag-Holder Scam: Why I&#8217;m Buying Gold Instead of Overpriced Tech Stocks

IPOs Are a Bag-Holder Scam: Why I’m Buying Gold Instead of Overpriced Tech Stocks

Mike Adams
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: How to survive the globalist final offensive

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: How to survive the globalist final offensive

Belle Carter
Prioritizing nutrition: How unloved foods are transforming personal preparedness

Prioritizing nutrition: How unloved foods are transforming personal preparedness

Evangelyn Rodriguez
The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

The Coming Extermination: Exposing the engineered crisis, the uniparty deception and the blueprint for escape

Belle Carter
&#8220;Breaking the Chains&#8221; on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

“Breaking the Chains” on BrightU: Experts discuss the importance of gold and how to protect your wealth

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy