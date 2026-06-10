Claudio Grass: They’re All Muppets, Nobody’s Coming To Save You, Survive!

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Claudio Grass: "Everyone is implementing digital ID... All governments are coming with central banking digital coin, which is nothing else than controllable money, so they are really working hard to take away our liberty."
"We have this huge boom in the defense industry and I always say most likely these weapons are not going to be used against the enemy, they are going to be used against us, with Palantir implemented in different European nations."
They’re All Muppets, Nobody’s Coming To Save You, Survive!
➡️ Watch Full Interview
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2026/06/03/grass-muppets-survive/
Source @Real World News
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