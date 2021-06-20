False Witness Rg Stair & His Ministers of Satan

Just as the Title Clearly says, brother Ralph Stair was a Minister or Messenger of Satan and All his house are wicked servants as stated in Proverbs !!Proverbs 29:12 If a Ruler hearken to lies, All His Servants are Wicked. All means Exactly That ~ ALLRg always proclaimed he was a Ruler and his life of Lies and Hypocricy has Truly found him out as you can very clearly see in these messages.2 Corinthians 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is Transformed into an angel of light. 15 Therefore it is no great thing if His Ministers also be Transformed as the Ministers of Righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works. Rg's End and His Works came to an End on April 3 2021, And will be Sealed on October the 3rd when his so-called God told him Jesus would be Returning within 6 Months of his Death. TIME WILL TELL !!!