DIVIDE & RULE - The Plan of The 1% to Make You DISPOSABLE - Vandana Shiva

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Vandana Shiva (born 5 November 1952) is an Indian scholar, environmental activist, physicist, food sovereignty advocate, and anti-globalization author. Based in Delhi, Shiva has written more than 20 books. Shiva founded the Research Foundation for Science, Technology, and Natural Resource Policy (RFSTN), an organization devoted to developing sustainable methods of agriculture, in 1982. She has traveled the world spreading a powerful message of oneness and interconnectedness.
Song at the end: The Vision by Ra-Grim https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsxeN5lrgCE&;t=0s
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